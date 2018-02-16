Jury returns mixed verdicts in Albany murder trial

The jury went into deliberations on Thursday in the trial for Kamesha Jackson (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty Co. jury has returned mixed verdicts for an Albany woman who on been trial for the 2016 death of her boyfriend.

Kamesha Jackson was accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend Charles Porter.

She was found not guilty of murder, but guilty on the lesser included charge of Involuntary manslaughter, a felony.

She was found not guilty of felony murder, but guilty of aggravated assault.

Jackson was convicted of cruelty to children, possession of a knife during a felony, and not guilty obstruction of an officer.

Jurors listened to five days of testimony before they began deliberating Thursday.

The couple's children testified during the trial and recordings of their 911 calls were played for the jury.

