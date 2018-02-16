Worth Co. HS on lockdown - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. HS on lockdown

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Worth Co. High (Source: WALB) Worth Co. High (Source: WALB)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Sylvester law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat at Worth County High School.

A handwritten note was found in the school, prompting a lockdown.

According to a post on Facebook, students are being moved to the gym at Worth County Middle School.

Officials with the Worth Co. Sheriff's Office said the school is being checked for any possible threats.

The MCLB K-9 unit has been called in for assistance and the Worth County Fire and Rescue is on standby.

This is a developing story, and we will update the information as it comes in.

