All-clear given at Worth Co. High School after bomb threat prompts lockdown

The all-clear has been given at Worth County High School and Sylvester law enforcement is investigating after someone discovered a bomb threat.

A handwritten note was found in the school, prompting a lockdown.

According to a post on Facebook, students were moved to the gym at Worth County Middle School.

Officials with the Worth Co. Sheriff's Office said the school was checked for any possible threats.

Superintendent Bill Settle released the following statement about the incident:

We take all threats of this nature extremely seriously. That’s why our actions speak on that. In today’s environment especially, we don’t have any choice but to take them seriously. We include all our agencies our resources we can muster up to help us through these things.

The MCLB K-9 unit was called in for assistance and the Worth County Fire and Rescue was on standby.

Settle said Sylvester Police were on scene and they helped do an initial search. Settle said school officials made the decision to evacuate the building.

He also said that MCLB dogs did a very thorough search that took about 3 hours.

Settle said that when you deal with bomb threats, you've got to take everyone based on the information that you initially have. You have to analyze every situation differently. He said they wanted to bring the dogs through in order to confirm.

According to Settle, the punishment will have very serious consequences under the law and student code of conduct.

He said that he thought staff and students handled the whole situation like pros, saying everybody was calm and collected when they decided to evacuate the school.

Settle said he was proud of the entire school community.

Sylvester Police Chief Kenneth Washington said a student was in custody for questioning at one point Friday.

Washington said that the punishment for making a threat like is a felony terroristic threat charge.

No one has been arrested.

