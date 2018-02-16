All-clear given at Worth Co. High School after bomb threat prompts lockdown

The Albany Police Department and emergency services responded to the scene of an accident involving a school bus.More >>
The Albany Police Department and emergency services responded to the scene of an accident involving a school bus.More >>
Fred Chase Odonnal, III is considered armed and dangerous, and his last known location was in South Albany. He was last seen driving a black Ford Escape, with Georgia tag: PZK 1723.More >>
Fred Chase Odonnal, III is considered armed and dangerous, and his last known location was in South Albany. He was last seen driving a black Ford Escape, with Georgia tag: PZK 1723.More >>
The all-clear has been given at Worth County High School and Sylvester law enforcement is investigating after someone discovered a bomb threat.More >>
The all-clear has been given at Worth County High School and Sylvester law enforcement is investigating after someone discovered a bomb threat.More >>
ADICA and the Downtown Development Authority moved forward with a DDA vote of four in favor, one against, and one abstention.More >>
ADICA and the Downtown Development Authority moved forward with a DDA vote of four in favor, one against, and one abstention.More >>
The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend was decided FridayMore >>
The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend was decided FridayMore >>