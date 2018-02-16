Lee Co. students experience STEM-related careers

Sylvester law enforcement is on the scene of a lockdown at Worth County High School.More >>
STEM students from Lee County Middle School West tried their hands in STEM-related careers today.
The East Town Civic League held a food and clothing drive in East Albany Friday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Tift County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death of Demetrius Graham, 19.
Leshia Michelle Green, and Javon Ricardo Edwards were both named in an indictment from a Lee County grand jury Thursday, and faces felony murder charges in the death of Karnelle Jackson, a foster child who lived in Green's home.
