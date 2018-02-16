Lee Co. students experience STEM-related careers

Katy is a STEM student at LCMSW and enjoyed learning about irrigation and its importance. (Source: WALB)

These students toured WALB and also learned how the local news industry operates. (Source: WALB)

One of the irrigation projects students worked on and presented. (Source: WALB

Students visited the WALB studio and learned about the green screen. (Source: WALB)

STEM students from Lee County Middle School West tried their hands in STEM-related careers today.

Students first visited the WALB studio and learned about how meteorologists present the weather.

The students also took water samples from the Flint River and tested them for different phosphates.

Another group presented an irrigation project where the goal was to evenly distribute two cups of water over a specific area.

"Without irrigation, most farmers wouldn't be able to get a lot of their crops done in time. It helps farmers if there is a drought, they can water their plants even if it is not raining," said STEM student Katy.

Some of these students have also worked on a weather project that will be featured in the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

