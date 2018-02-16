Albany organization hosts food, clothing drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany organization hosts food, clothing drive

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
The East Town Civic League held a food and clothing drive in East Albany Friday. (Source: WALB) The East Town Civic League held a food and clothing drive in East Albany Friday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The East Town Civic League held a food and clothing drive in East Albany Friday.

Items like meats, produce, boxed food and clothing were available for residents at 711 Barkley Blvd.

Nearly 100 people had stopped by before noon, and event organizers hope to serve at least 160 people throughout the day.

Commissioner Matt Fuller was present to help out as well.

The organization has been doing event's like this since the '70s.

The food was donated by the Southwest GA Food Bank and trucks began showing up at 7 a.m.

