High school National FFA Organization members celebrate Tractor Day

On Friday some Worth County students drove their tractors to school!

Worth County High School students who are in the National FFA are celebrating National FFA week.

High school club members have participated in a variety of farming activities including educating others about agriculture.

Junior, Luke Gwines, said the club has celebrated this tradition of bringing their tractors to school for Tractor Day for more than 25 years.

His family has been farming for four generations and says he hopes to carry on the legacy.

"The only thing in this county is agriculture. And I feel that it needs to be given a lot more credit than what it is. Because I mean, as we go into the coming years we're feeding a growing population," explained Gwines.

National FFA week kicks off Saturday, February 17.

Students celebrated a week early due to President's Day.

