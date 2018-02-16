Lee mother, teen indicted in child murder

Leshia Michelle Green, and Javon Ricardo Edwards were both charged in a nine-count indictment from a Lee County grand jury Thursday, and both face felony murder charges in the death of Karnelle Jackson, a four-year-old foster child who lived in Green's home.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive in September of 2017, where three foster children were living, and found that Karnelle Jackson was dead.

The indictment charges that the little boy sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and had a broken leg.

The indictment also says that the injuries to the child happened between August 15, and September 27, but that the jury could not determine an exact date.

Count nine of the indictment charges Javon Edwards with cruelty to children in the first degree by maliciously kicking and hitting another child.

Green, 50, is indicted on four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of felony murder.

Edwards is indicted on two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and one count of felony murder.

Green was arrested two days after the child was discovered, and was later granted a $25,000 bond in October. On January 5, 2018, she turned herself in to the sheriff, when murder charges were brought.

Green is still in the Lee County jail.

