Volunteers to plant 1,000 trees at Tift Park - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers to plant 1,000 trees at Tift Park

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Part of Tift Park that will soon welcome new trees (Source: WALB) Part of Tift Park that will soon welcome new trees (Source: WALB)
Gary Sloan, Save Albany Spokesperson and Volunteer (Source: WALB) Gary Sloan, Save Albany Spokesperson and Volunteer (Source: WALB)
Stephen Brimberry, Chairman, Friends of Tift Park (Source: WALB) Stephen Brimberry, Chairman, Friends of Tift Park (Source: WALB)
The park is expected to get 1,000 new trees (Source: WALB) The park is expected to get 1,000 new trees (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

More than 500 volunteers are expected to be in Tift Park Saturday morning.

Through a variety of Dougherty County-based organizations, people are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees.

Volunteers said 1,000 trees will be planted at Tift Park.

After 2017's deadly January storms, many of the historic trees that South Georgia residents we're so accustomed to seeing were destroyed at the park.

Now, volunteer group Save Albany is encouraging Dougherty county residents to help plant new trees.

Save Albany spokesperson Gary Sloan said this is one way people can truly plant roots in Albany.

"So your great, great, great grandson or granddaughter can reach out and touch a tree that you planted forty or fifty years ago. Now to me, that's leaving a legacy," said Sloan.

MORE: City closes street for planting day

Sloan said Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Grow Albany and the Albany Chainsaw Gang are some of the several groups participating.

Stephen Brimberry, chairman of the group Friends of Tift Park, said the park and community market will have renewed growth.

"Our mission was to preserve it, protect it, promote it. I believe the storm took away a lot in return and I don't believe we would've gotten this much attention if the storm had not happened," explained Brimberry.

Additionally, the rails to trails program will allow bicyclists from cities across South Georgia to biked from Columbus to Radium Springs passing through the park.

And Brimberry said the daffodil garden club is also looking into planting flowers to attract more people.

Planting begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Terrell Co. Estep murder trial ends in acquittal

    Terrell Co. Estep murder trial ends in acquittal

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:22 AM EST2018-02-16 12:22:04 GMT
    Christopher Estep (Source: Terrell County Sheriff's Office)Christopher Estep (Source: Terrell County Sheriff's Office)

    A murder trial concluded Thursday in Dawson for Christopher Estep, who was accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and killing her in September of 2016.

    More >>

    A murder trial concluded Thursday in Dawson for Christopher Estep, who was accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and killing her in September of 2016.

    More >>

  • Douglas police search for second suspect in residential burglaries

    Douglas police search for second suspect in residential burglaries

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:03 AM EST2018-02-16 12:03:53 GMT
    The Douglas Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a second person of interest in last week's residential burglaries (Source: Douglas PD/Facebook)The Douglas Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a second person of interest in last week's residential burglaries (Source: Douglas PD/Facebook)

    The Douglas Police Depart needs the community's help identifying a suspect. According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the man is a person of interest in last week's residential burglaries.

    More >>

    The Douglas Police Depart needs the community's help identifying a suspect. According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the man is a person of interest in last week's residential burglaries.

    More >>

  • Downtown Tifton road repair requires overnight lane closures

    Downtown Tifton road repair requires overnight lane closures

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:01 AM EST2018-02-16 12:01:53 GMT
    Ruts and cracks on US 82 eastbound caused by semis braking and stopping at the intersection of US 41/South Main Street (Source: GDOT)Ruts and cracks on US 82 eastbound caused by semis braking and stopping at the intersection of US 41/South Main Street (Source: GDOT)

    The intersection of US 82 and South Main Street in downtown Tifton is set to get repaired. The Georgia Department of Transportation said heavy truck usage at the intersection has damaged the asphalt, leaving ruts and cracks in the roadway.

    More >>

    The intersection of US 82 and South Main Street in downtown Tifton is set to get repaired. The Georgia Department of Transportation said heavy truck usage at the intersection has damaged the asphalt, leaving ruts and cracks in the roadway.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly