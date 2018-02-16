Volunteers to plant 1,000 trees at Tift Park

The park is expected to get 1,000 new trees (Source: WALB)

Part of Tift Park that will soon welcome new trees (Source: WALB)

More than 500 volunteers are expected to be in Tift Park Saturday morning.

Through a variety of Dougherty County-based organizations, people are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees.

Volunteers said 1,000 trees will be planted at Tift Park.

After 2017's deadly January storms, many of the historic trees that South Georgia residents we're so accustomed to seeing were destroyed at the park.

Now, volunteer group Save Albany is encouraging Dougherty county residents to help plant new trees.

Save Albany spokesperson Gary Sloan said this is one way people can truly plant roots in Albany.

"So your great, great, great grandson or granddaughter can reach out and touch a tree that you planted forty or fifty years ago. Now to me, that's leaving a legacy," said Sloan.

MORE: City closes street for planting day

Sloan said Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Grow Albany and the Albany Chainsaw Gang are some of the several groups participating.

Stephen Brimberry, chairman of the group Friends of Tift Park, said the park and community market will have renewed growth.

"Our mission was to preserve it, protect it, promote it. I believe the storm took away a lot in return and I don't believe we would've gotten this much attention if the storm had not happened," explained Brimberry.

Additionally, the rails to trails program will allow bicyclists from cities across South Georgia to biked from Columbus to Radium Springs passing through the park.

And Brimberry said the daffodil garden club is also looking into planting flowers to attract more people.

Planting begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.