ADICA to meet to discuss Albany Theatre fire

For the first time since January's deadly Albany Theatre fire, the city board that owns the building will meet publicly to discuss what happened.

Friday at noon, the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority is set to meet at the Albany Utilities building at 401 Pine Avenue.

At the meeting, we could find out how often ADICA checked and secured the former Albany Theatre on the 100 block on N. Jackson Street as well as additional properties, and how they plan to work with code enforcement going forward.

The old Albany Theatre went up in flames January 24 after a lit cigarette was thrown on the roof, and caught trash on fire.

Michael Lewis, 41, was living in the vacant building and died from smoke and soot inhalation. Three others were rescued.

City code enforcement leaders said it is the property owner's responsibility to check for vagrants, but WALB uncovered that the city attorney's office had no documents showing the dates ADICA checked on the theatre.

Interim Downtown Manager and ADICA Executive Director Jacquelyn Teemer said the buildings are checked periodically, but couldn't say the last time the theatre was checked.

Since the fire, Teemer said the building has been secured, but the break-ins have still happened--an issue that could be addressed on Friday.

