Douglas police search for second suspect in residential burglaries

The Douglas Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a second person of interest in last week's residential burglaries (Source: Douglas PD/Facebook)

The Douglas Police Depart needs the community's help identifying a suspect.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the man is a person of interest in last week's residential burglaries.

Police said the man is known to have been in the area of several of the houses that were burglarized.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to Douglas Police at (912) 384-2222, or their tips line at (912) 260-3600.

