Downtown Tifton road repair requires overnight lane closures

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Ruts and cracks on US 82 eastbound caused by semis braking and stopping at the intersection of US 41/South Main Street (Source: GDOT)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The intersection of US 82 and South Main Street in downtown Tifton is set for repair.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said heavy truck usage at the intersection has damaged the asphalt, leaving ruts and cracks in the roadway.

Construction crews will be working overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the damaged asphalt with concrete.

Work will begin Monday evening and will last one to two weeks, depending on the weather.

GDOT said the area was repaved four years ago but is in need of repairs.

The area affected will be between the intersections of Commerce Way and Tift Avenue. Crews will be putting four inches of concrete pavement on the two through lanes and the left turn lane of US 82 going westbound.

Concrete pavement will be put on the two eastbound through lanes.

The other lanes between Commerce Way and Tift Avenue will be resurfaced with asphalt, including the intersection.

