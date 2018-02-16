Downtown Tifton road repair requires overnight lane closures

A murder trial concluded Thursday in Dawson for Christopher Estep, who was accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and killing her in September of 2016.More >>
The Douglas Police Depart needs the community's help identifying a suspect. According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the man is a person of interest in last week's residential burglaries.More >>
The intersection of US 82 and South Main Street in downtown Tifton is set to get repaired. The Georgia Department of Transportation said heavy truck usage at the intersection has damaged the asphalt, leaving ruts and cracks in the roadway.More >>
More than 500 volunteers are expected to be in Tift Park Saturday morning. After 2017's deadly January storms, many of the historic trees that South Georgia residents we're so accustomed to seeing were destroyed at the park.More >>
For the first time since January's deadly Albany Theatre fire, the city board that owns the building will meet publicly to discuss what happened.More >>
