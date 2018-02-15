Hundreds attend Albany movie premier of "Black Panther"

Many dressed in their African-American attire to celebrate their culture in honor of Black History Month. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of people came to the AMC Albany 16 movie theater to see the premiere of what is projected to be one of the biggest films this year, Marvel Studio's "Black Panther."

People anxiously waited to get their tickets scanned and head into the movie.

Many were taking selfies to put on social media and show off to their friends. Some drove up to 45 minutes to see the screening Thursday night because it was the closest theater to have tickets available.

Many dressed in their African-American attire to celebrate their culture in honor of Black History Month.

"It means a lot especially for our culture, being an all black cast," said Kimberly Williams. "It means that you can really support your culture."

This was a private screening party with one of the actors in the film, Victor, a Lee County native. He plays one of the guardsmen that protect the king and the tribe of Wakanda.

