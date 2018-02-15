Liberty Expressway beautification project to benefit Dougherty, Lee Counties

The fence is torn down in several areas, and brush has grown under it.(Source: WALB)

A heavily traveled road that connects Dougherty County and Lee County is getting a much-needed upgrade to enhance both counties.

The fence is torn down in several areas, and brush has grown under it.

The Department of Transportation has partnered with Lee County officials to clean up, with what they are calling the Liberty Expressway beautification project.

This will tackle the problems from the Highway 19 bypass beside Ledo Road down to Highway 82.

Lee County leaders say the completion of this project will be beneficial to both Dougherty and Lee Counties, because it will enhance the area, making it more beautiful for its citizens.

"It's just another project that's going to enhance Dougherty County, Lee County, and the state. We just want to appreciate it," said Mike Sistrunk, Lee County Co-County Manager.

This project is expected to get underway within the next couple of weeks.

