Albany Teacher's door decorations post goes viral

A Dougherty County elementary school teacher's classroom door tribute to Black History Month has brought her some instant fame.

Nakimer Daniels is an art teacher at Radium Springs Elementary School and after posting her decorations on Facebook, her post went viral. With over 66,000 shares and 4,000 comments.

The door features an African-American boy and girl on both sides of photos of historic African American figures in history and present day.

She did the entire decoration herself and wanted the children to be able to relate to the decorations.

"The kids love it. They were at awe when I got finished with it. They were like 'Mrs. Daniels, who are they?' I was like 'they are you, or you, they could be anybody.' It's something that relates to them and they just love it," said Daniels.

Daniels said she is just as surprised as her students that she's getting this much attention from all over the country. She said she will continue to use her creative door decorating skills throughout the year.

