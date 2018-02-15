March for Babies to raise money to help South GA moms

Registration is now open for Albany's March for Babies. (Source March of Dimes website)

The March of Dimes needs your help to keep babies safe and healthy in Georgia. Organizers need people to sign up for the March for Babies.

Organizers said over 200 people show up each year to help raise money for March of Dimes.

The money goes towards helping women through research and education during all phases of pregnancy and motherhood.

"It's a great opportunity to come and learn more about what the March of Dimes does," Organizer Shannon Pittman said. "Even if you're not a part of it this year and haven't fundraised, we want you to come out, have a good time and eat lunch and celebrate with us."

The event will be held on Saturday, April 14, at Albany State West Campus, but team registration is open now.

