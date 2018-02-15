VSU presents Mary Turner Lynching Exhibit

The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend is in the hands of a Dougherty County jury.More >>
One person is dead in Tift County and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.More >>
This Black History Month, Valdosta State University has an exhibit that could be a tough pill to swallow.More >>
The Albany Police Department has investigated dozens of car break-ins this week alone.More >>
A murder trial concluded Thursday in Dawson for Christopher Estep, who was accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and killing her in September of 2016.More >>
