Hahira police chief gives details on FL double homicide arrest, abduction rescue

Police have released new and chilling details in the Gainesville, Florida double homicide arrest and abduction rescue made on Tuesday in Cook County.

The Hahira Police Chief Terry Davis explained what happened from the time the car in question was pulled over until the suspect was apprehended.

"Just sheer terror in her face. I've been doing this nearly 37 years now and never seen the terror in anybody's face like this young lady had," explained Davis.

Davis recalled the moments directly after pulling over the vehicle that held a suspected killer and an abducted 19-year-old girl.

"She witnessed the double homicide down in Gainesville. She jumped out of the vehicle and ran directly back to me and I was the furthest away from the suspect's car," said Davis.

On Tuesday, Hahira police followed through on a BOLO that said two suspects, Cedric Plummer, 23, and a female would possibly be passing through Lowndes County.

The BOLO was issued for the two in direct connection with two people who were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Florida.

"The lookout we got was a white female and a black male in a green Honda and it wasn't until we got the vehicle stopped and she ran back to me that we realized that she was a victim, a kidnap victim," Davis explained.

It was then that the 19-year-old girl told officers what she thought Plummer's intentions were.

"She did not think that she was going to make it out," said Davis. "She told me that, 'He's going to kill me, he's going to kill me,' and said, 'Please be careful, he's going to kill y'all too.'"

Chief Davis said when he approached the car, the actions of Plummer caught him off-guard.

"You would almost think that you had the wrong person. His demeanor was that he was very calm. You never would've thought that he had just killed two people, it was, "Yes sir, no sir.' It was just eerie, it was an eerie feeling," explained Davis.

Davis thanks his officers for their patience and diligence in handling the case.

"That extra second that we waited saved the young ladies life," Davis said.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and examined by doctors.

Plummer is currently still being held in the Lowndes County Jail.

