Beau Justice scores 1,000, VSU on record winning streak

Valdosta State's men's basketball team has been blazing through its schedule.
They've railed off a program record 17 straight wins, with many thanks to the shooting of Beau Justice.
The junior sharpshooter now has an even 1,000 career points as a Blazer.
Justice went for 16 points in Wednesday's 68-67 overtime victory over Montevallo.
He's raised his scoring average from 14.3 points per game last year, to 20.8 this season.
He joined Eddie Brown and Tyrone Curnell as just the third player in VSU history to tally 1,000 career points in two years or less.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.