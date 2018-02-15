Beau Justice scores 1,000, VSU on record winning streak

Valdosta State's men's basketball team has been blazing through its schedule.

They've railed off a program record 17 straight wins, with many thanks to the shooting of Beau Justice.

The junior sharpshooter now has an even 1,000 career points as a Blazer.

Justice went for 16 points in Wednesday's 68-67 overtime victory over Montevallo.

He's raised his scoring average from 14.3 points per game last year, to 20.8 this season.

He joined Eddie Brown and Tyrone Curnell as just the third player in VSU history to tally 1,000 career points in two years or less.

