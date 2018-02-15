Westover rides Region POTY to Region 1-AAAA championship

Kris Gardner has always imagined rising to the level of Region player of the year.

The Westover guard was doesn't have to imagine any longer.

Gardner was awarded Region 1-AAAA player of the year this week.

The senior averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Patriots this season.

He also helped them to a region championship this past weekend over Americus-Sumter on the road.

Dallis Smith described how Gardner's role has developed this season.

"The floor general, running the show," said Smith at Thursday's practice. "When I talked to him earlier before the season started, (I told him) it was his time."

This is Gardner's third year with Westover, and he credits the team around him for his elevated play.

"It was great. I couldn't get it without my team though, because we play as a team that's how we win," said Gardner.

Gardner is a young man of few words, but many buckets.

He scored in double-digits all but 3 games this year.

Westover opens round 1 at home Friday night against Perry.

