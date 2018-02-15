Governor candidate accused of reporting several false endorsements

Several Georgia community leaders are voicing concerns after being listed as an endorser of Stacey Abrams as a candidate for Georgia Governor. (Source: WALB)

The list of more than 100 endorsements was sent out on Monday.

One of the people listed in an email was newly elected Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor.

"I found out about this late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning," said Gainor.

Gainor said he was notified this week about his choice for governor, except he said his mind isn't made up yet.

"I was kind of shocked because I knew I haven't endorsed a candidate, I think it was a mistake, I don't think it was done intentionally," explained Gainor.

Abrams released a list of 106 elected leaders from around the state who her campaign staff said endorsed the former House Minority Leader running for Governor of Georgia.

Cairo is highlighted in the first paragraph of the release.

Gainor said he's still weighing between two candidates.

"Before I come out and say anything, I want to make sure I have all the facts and I'm very confident in my choice," said Gainor.

Abrams released the following statement regarding Gainor being on the list of endorsements:

It appears a staff member may have erroneously listed Mayor Booker T. Gainor on a list of endorsements. We apologize to him for the error.

Gainor said for him, keeping rural Georgia on the map is important to him as a governor candidate.

"That we still can be heard, we still have issues and helping us advance our quality of life," explained Gainor. "We all know that Atlanta kinda cannibalizes all the economic development. Whatever candidate can really shine a light on Southwest Georgia as a region and let us market our self and what we have on the national and world stage that's who ill support."

WALB also confirmed with the newly elected Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Hurst, that she didn't endorse Abrams and has told the Abrams campaign.

Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman, who is also on the list has not chosen a candidate to support yet. She said she hopes to get to meet Abrams in March and make a decision.

