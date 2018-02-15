Volunteers prepare to restore Tift Park

New trees will be planted (Source: WALB)

Volunteers will take a big step toward restoring the canopy of trees in Albany's historic Tift Park in just a few days.

Crews were busy Thursday getting ready for Saturday's planting event.

Much of the park's greenery was destroyed by straight-line winds in January 2017.

Around 500 volunteers are expected to join with the City of Albany and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful on Arbor Day.

Organizers said they plan to plant more than 1,000 trees in the park.

"Tift Park holds such special memories for those of us that have been here forever," said organizer Judy Bowles. "It's also a great family event, its neat to bring a child out and let them help plant a tree, and in ten years they may bring their child back."

Grow Albany, an arm of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, has also begun work in the Radium Springs area.

