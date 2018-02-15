Jury finds Bainbridge man guilty of 2016 murder

A Bainbridge man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman has been found guilty.

Antonio Demarquis Glenn was indicted in February of 2017 by a Decatur County grand jury for the murders of Quentieria Knight and Marcus Bell.

The Knight case was the only one heard this week by a jury.

Knight was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds in April of 2016. It happened on Zorn Rd near Highway 27N.

Glenn and Knight were co-workers at Elberta Crate.

"For any violent criminals out there, this sends a message, don't come to the South Georgia circuit. We are not going to deal with that kind of behavior. It was a completely senseless act. She had done nothing wrong, she was a good person by all accounts. He did it for no reason and now he will rot behind bars where he belongs." said District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

Glenn was sentenced to life without parole.

According to Mulholland, they are going to let the appeal process for the Knight case run its course before making a decision on the Bell case.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.