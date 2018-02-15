Downtown Thomasville to host semi-annual sidewalk sale this weekend

Stores in Downtown Thomasville are preparing for the semi-annual sidewalk sale this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Stores in Downtown Thomasville are preparing for the semi-annual sidewalk sale this weekend.

Main Street employees said businesses are already getting items together for the event.

Downtown merchants will have items available at a discounted rate on the sidewalks outside their store.

According to the visitor's center, events like this have a big impact on the economy.

Main Street Director April Norton said its even more exciting now that people have new stores to visit in the downtown area, with the improvements made on West Jackson Street.

"It's so exciting to see so much growth in downtown Thomasville. With that comes new shops and new restaurants. So for this semi-annual sidewalk sale, not only are you getting those traditional favorites you love to see, but we have West Jackson Street that is more active," said Norton.

The sale starts Saturday at 10 a.m. when the shops open.

