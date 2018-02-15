Golden Rams recovering from rough start

After starting the season an abysmal (1-17), The Albany State men's basketball team has bounced back.

The golden Rams have won 4 straight including 5 of the last 6.

The band is coming together.

With the majority of roster being newcomers, it took them a while to find their stride.

The senior night win over Miles college brought the Rams conference record up to a respectable (6-10).

Albany State has outscored opponents by an average of 12 points per game on this current 6-game stretch.

The Rams have cut down on turnovers, increased their efficiency, and played with a new level of confidence.

Michael Moore believes the 6 nationally ranked teams they've played have left a lasting impression.

"Our guys got a chance to actually see what it takes to be a good quality team and to play on a (nationally ranked) level," said Moore before Thursday's practice.

"I think that has helped us that we weathered that storm, they never lost any confidence, and they continued to believe in the system we were running here and now its paying off in the end."

Next up is a road date this Saturday with Morehouse which ranks 7th nationally in Division II.

The Tigers are (21-1).

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.