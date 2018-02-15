Albany police continue to investigate recent break-ins

The Albany Police Department has investigated dozens of car break-ins this week alone.

Detectives made several arrests just months ago when cars were broken into at homes and apartment complexes across the city.

MORE: Albany burglaries and break-ins have business owners, visitors on high alert

Now, they say a new group of crooks is targeting hotels. At least five in the past two weeks.

One hotel even reported a stolen truck, that may have had two guns in it.

Police said the thieves smash windows, especially when they see something in the car.

Detectives believe they're on the hunt for weapons.

"I think the suspects are so successful with stealing the firearms out of the vehicles that's why it is constant. I think if we can get the victims to remove firearms out of the vehicles it would cut down on them," explained Albany Police Department Detective Tangela Henry.

Detectives are combing through surveillance footage to catch the crooks. They've also stepped up patrols in the area.

It's not just cars being broken into, but businesses are being targeted as well.

Eight burglaries were reported just Wednesday.

Albany police said right now they don't know if these are connected to the car break-ins. They're encouraging business owners to use the department's business survey to fend off criminals.

"Some of those things are making sure their surveillance video is updated, make sure they have external as well as internal video surveillance and improve lighting," said Albany Police Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks.

The police department has worked with several businesses in the past.

The survey is free, but the businesses pay for any installations or upgrades.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.