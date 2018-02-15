Jury goes into deliberations in Albany murder trial

The jury went into deliberations on Thursday in the trial for Kamesha Jackson (Source: WALB)

The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend is in the hands of a Dougherty County jury.

Kamesha Jackson is facing several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Jurors listened to five days of testimony before they began deliberating shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Prosecutors argue Jackson stabbed Charles Porter in the leg in April of 2016.

The couple's children testified during the trial and recordings of their 911 calls were played for the jury.

