WALB Storm Tracker visits Berrien County

Fourth grader, Bailey, was excited to learn about the weather and see some of the weather instruments in person. (Source: WALB)

Students learned about the WALB Storm Tracker and what service it provides during severe weather. (Source: WALB)

Students learned about different weather instruments and their importance. (Source:WALB)

One of the weather map projects the fourth graders have been working on. (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton talks to fourth graders about the difference between weather and climate. (Source: WALB)

Fourth-grade students at Berrien Elementary School were given a special weather lesson Thursday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought the Storm Tracker to their school.

The students learned about severe weather safety, how tornadoes form and different weather instruments.

The kids also got a tour of the storm tracker and asked plenty of good questions about the weather.

One student, in particular, enjoyed the presentation and told Andrew about her recent weather project.

"I had to write a script about the WALB news. I had to practice it after I got my Georgia weather map. On the smart board, me and my friends started practicing and she took a video of us actually saying the script," said Bailey, a student at Berrien Elementary.

Fourth-grade students have been learning about the weather in class, especially how to draw and understand weather maps.

If you want Andrew to bring the Storm Tracker to your school, send him an email here.

