Man indicted after November shooting at ASU

By Aaryn Valenzuela, Assignment Editor
Rodarrius Huntley (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Rodarrius Huntley (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany man has been indicted after a shooting in November on Albany State University's campus

Rodarrius Huntley is facing six counts of aggravated assault, plus aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for firing multiple shots and injuring two people.

MORE: 5 arrested after ASU shooting

One of the victims lost their right toe and another was grazed on their back.

ASU police said at the time,  the shooting stemmed from an incident outside the residence halls where words were exchanged.

