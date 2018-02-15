Calhoun Co. School System announces emergency school closing

The Calhoun County School System has announced an emergency school closing for Friday. (Source: WALB)

The Calhoun County Board of Education said the Calhoun County School System will be closed on Friday, February 16.

According to CCSS, it is an emergency school closing due to a water main break.

The water line break happened at the middle and high school campus.

Superintendent Yolanda Turner said she was told that old, deteriorating pipes ruptured in three places.

Because of the water main break, there will be no school on Friday.

