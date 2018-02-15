OneBlood asking for blood donations after FL high school shooting

OneBlood is in need of O negative donations after the tragic Floriday high school shooting on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, responded immediately to the tragic shooting that occurred at the high school in Parkland by rushing additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

Even though the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish the area's O negative blood supply.

O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative blood donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

To find out where you can find a OneBlood Center or a Big Red Bus near you, visit OneBlood's website.

