Decision made in Terrell Co. Estep murder trial

A murder trial concluded Thursday in Dawson for Christopher Estep, who was accused of intentionally hitting his wife with a car and killing her in September of 2016.

Estep was tried on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. His wife was Sandra Annmarie Morales Estep.

MORE: Trial begins in Terrell Co. murder case

According to Estep's attorney Wilbur T. Gamble, Estep was found not guilty on all counts on Thursday.

Gamble said it was a "tragic accident, not a crime."

On Thursday in court, attorneys asked if the wife could have been hit by the driver's side mirror, knocked down, and run over.

"No. And here's the reason why," said Licensed Engineer Michael Bosworth. "You have the cling mark that's up higher on the door, and you have the hand that's up higher on the door. Thus, if she was hit by the mirror and knocked over, she would have been laying on the ground, and those two marks would not have been created. So she had to be vertical and falling at that time. If you follow the marks, it all makes sense."

The couple was staying at a hunting camp off Catherine Lane in Terrell County when it happened.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.