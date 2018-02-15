Dougherty Pre-K registration time is here

If you live in Dougherty County, it's time to get your children registered for the Pre-K program. This year, the school system is hoping to accept more students.

Educators say it is so important to get your children enrolled in Pre-K, because it sets them up for a bright future.

Here in Dougherty County, they are accepting early bird registration right now through March second.

But there are a couple of things you need to bring. You need a Social Security card, you need a birth certificate with a seal, as well as proof that you live here in Dougherty County.

You also need ear, eye, dental, hearing, and vision forms for the child.

This year the Pre-K program is in Sylvandale Elementary School but next year they will be moving to Magnolia, which is being renovated.

If there are high numbers of students enrolling, they will be able to offer more classes.

Again, educators say it's so important to get your students enrolled.

"If you start out with a great foundation in Pre-K, then you should be on your way to a great education experience from Pre-K to twelfth grade, and beyond," said DCSS Pre-K Director Dr. Gail Soloman.

Now is the time to register. It will be open until March 2nd and you can pick up the registration forms at Sylvandale Elementary School or you can go online.

We have a link to the registration forms HERE.

