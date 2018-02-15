ADDU arrests 3 men on numerous lengthy drug charges

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit arrested three men Monday, and they are all charged with multiple drug offenses.

Quantavious Geraud Fuller is charged with possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, the purchase, possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, and sale of Marijuana, felony theft by receiving, Cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, possession and use of Drug-related objects, Firearm possession by convicted felon or first offense probationer.

Joshua Michavella Lewis, is charged with Marijuana-purchase or possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, sale, of Cocaine, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs- possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, Methamphetamine, Drug related objects, possession and use of, and felony Theft.

Cordarius Marquail Pickett is charged with two counts of Schedule I or II drugs, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession and use of Drug-related objects, Theft by taking ($1,500 or less), Theft by receiving-felony, Marijuana-purchase or possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, sale, Cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute.

Fuller, Lewis, and Pickett are residents of Albany, and are being held in the Dougherty County jail.

