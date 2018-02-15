ADDU arrests 3 men after drug raid at Palace Inn

Lieutenant Graham Stacey explained the department received complaints of drug activity for months from the community and residents who live at the Palace Inn. (Source: WALB)

Agents raided the Palace Inn and arrested three Albany men after reports of drug activity. (Source: WALB)

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) agents made a major drug bust at an Albany motel earlier this week.

After several months of surveillance, ADDU said they finally caught the three individuals behind the drug activity happening at the Palace Inn.

Quantavious Fuller, Joshua Lewis, and Cordarius Pickett are in custody at the Dougherty County jail.

Lieutenant Graham Stacey explained the department received complaints for months from the community and residents who live at the Palace Inn.

After getting a warrant, agents raided the Palace Inn on Tuesday around 1:50 in the afternoon.

Agents seized marijuana, crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, meth and several other drugs with a street value of $2,400. They also found a stolen gun.

Agents said they were not surprised it happened at a business where some even call their home.

"Not surprising at all. If we're coming to do a search warrant at your house, you would much rather me come to someone else's house. I'm not going to do mess in my own backyard, I'm going to do mess at somebody else's house," said Stacey.

Fuller, Lewis, and Pickett are all being charged with multiple drug offenses.

Fuller has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the purchase, possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, and sale of marijuana, felony theft by receiving, cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects and firearm possession by convicted felon or first offense probationer.

Lewis was charged with marijuana-purchase or possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, sale, of cocaine, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs, possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, methamphetamine, drug related objects, possession and use of, and felony theft.

Pickett is charged with two counts of schedule I or II drugs, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking ($1,500 or less), theft by receiving-felony, marijuana-purchase or possession with intent to distribute, manufacture, distribute, sale, cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II drugs, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute.

ADDU agents are now focusing on determining where the drugs are coming from because they didn't find any evidence that suggests the drugs were grown or cooked inside of the Palace Inn.

