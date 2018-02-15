Albany teachers tested on their emergency response

One Dougherty Co. elementary school was under pressure Thursday, as health officials tested teachers in a life-saving drill. Teachers performed CPR on a dummy as part of West Town Elementary School's heart-safe school accreditation.More >>
ADDU arrested three men Monday, and they are all charged with multiple drug offenses. Quantavious Geraud Fuller, Joshua Michavella Lewis, and Cordarius Marquail Pickett all face a list of charges.
Educators say it is so important to get your children enrolled in Pre-K, because it sets them up for a bright future.
Trevis Lavell Price is accused of shooting and killing L. C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin in October of 2016, on East Road.
Tift County Schools is proactively combating self-harm ideations student by student daily. In 2000, the school system developed "personal safety plans" for students to sign an agreement to not who hurt themselves or someone else. Now numbers of students signing to protect their well-being and not act upon their thoughts is rising.
