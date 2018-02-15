South Georgia GHSA basketball round 1 postseason pairings

Round 1 of the Georgia High School Association State Basketball Tournament tips off Friday night and concludes Saturday night narrowing the field from 32 to 16 in each classification. Here are the match ups for South Georgia teams:

7A Boys

SAT- Campbell @ Tift County

FRI- Lowndes @ Wheeler

SAT- Westlake @ Colquitt County

7A Girls

SAT- Pebblebrook @ Tift County

FRI- Colquitt County @ Wheeler

FRI- Campbell @ Lowndes

6A Boys

FRI- Effingham Co. @ Coffee

SAT- Bradwell Institute @ Valdosta

SAT- Lee County @ Richmond Hill

6A Girls

FRI- Brunswick @ Coffee

FRI- Richmond Hill @ Valdosta

5A Boys

FRI- Thomas Co. Central @ New Hampstead

SAT- Bainbridge @ Statesboro

FRI- Ware County @ Warner Robins

5A Girls

FRI- Veterans @ Ware County

FRI- Statesboro @ Bainbridge

4A Boys

FRI- Perry @ Westover

FRI- Spalding @ Americus-Sumter

4A Girls

FRI- Westover @ Upson-Lee

FRI- Perry @ Americus-Sumter

3A Boys

SAT- Pierce Co. @ Cook

FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe

FRI- Dougherty @ Long County

SAT- Crisp Co. @ Tattnal County

3A Girls

FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe

FRI- Long Co. @ Cook

FRI- Dougherty @ Pierce County

SAT- Worth Co. @ Tattnal County

AA Boys

SAT- Swainsboro @ Thomasville

FRI- Vidalia @ Early County

SAT- Berrien @ Metter

SAT- Brooks County @ Jeff Davis

AA Girls

FRI- Bryan Co. @ Fitzgerald

FRI- St. Vincent's @ Early County

FRI- Brooks County @ Metter

FRI- Thomasville @ Swainsboro

A-Public Boys

Calhoun County (BYE)

FRI- Irwin County @ Terrell County

FRI- Washington-Wilkes @ Pelham

FRI- Drew Charter @ Clinch County

FRI- Randolph-Clay @ Wilcox County

A-Public Girls

Terrell County (BYE)

Pelham (BYE)

FRI- Mitchell Co. @ Macon Co.

FRI- Manchester @ Turner County

FRI- Calhoun County @ Quitman County

