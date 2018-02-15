South Georgia GHSA basketball round 1 postseason pairings

(Source: Raycom Media) (WALB) -
Round 1 of the Georgia High School Association State Basketball Tournament tips off Friday night and concludes Saturday night narrowing the field from 32 to 16 in each classification. Here are the match ups for South Georgia teams:
7A Boys
- SAT- Campbell @ Tift County
- FRI- Lowndes @ Wheeler
- SAT- Westlake @ Colquitt County
7A Girls
- SAT- Pebblebrook @ Tift County
- FRI- Colquitt County @ Wheeler
- FRI- Campbell @ Lowndes
6A Boys
- FRI- Effingham Co. @ Coffee
- SAT- Bradwell Institute @ Valdosta
- SAT- Lee County @ Richmond Hill
6A Girls
- FRI- Brunswick @ Coffee
- FRI- Richmond Hill @ Valdosta
5A Boys
- FRI- Thomas Co. Central @ New Hampstead
- SAT- Bainbridge @ Statesboro
- FRI- Ware County @ Warner Robins
5A Girls
- FRI- Veterans @ Ware County
- FRI- Statesboro @ Bainbridge
4A Boys
- FRI- Perry @ Westover
- FRI- Spalding @ Americus-Sumter
4A Girls
- FRI- Westover @ Upson-Lee
- FRI- Perry @ Americus-Sumter
3A Boys
- SAT- Pierce Co. @ Cook
- FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe
- FRI- Dougherty @ Long County
- SAT- Crisp Co. @ Tattnal County
3A Girls
- FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe
- FRI- Long Co. @ Cook
- FRI- Dougherty @ Pierce County
- SAT- Worth Co. @ Tattnal County
AA Boys
- SAT- Swainsboro @ Thomasville
- FRI- Vidalia @ Early County
- SAT- Berrien @ Metter
- SAT- Brooks County @ Jeff Davis
AA Girls
- FRI- Bryan Co. @ Fitzgerald
- FRI- St. Vincent's @ Early County
- FRI- Brooks County @ Metter
- FRI- Thomasville @ Swainsboro
A-Public Boys
- Calhoun County (BYE)
- FRI- Irwin County @ Terrell County
- FRI- Washington-Wilkes @ Pelham
- FRI- Drew Charter @ Clinch County
- FRI- Randolph-Clay @ Wilcox County
A-Public Girls
- Terrell County (BYE)
- Pelham (BYE)
- FRI- Mitchell Co. @ Macon Co.
- FRI- Manchester @ Turner County
- FRI- Calhoun County @ Quitman County
