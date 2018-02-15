South Georgia GHSA basketball round 1 postseason pairings - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia GHSA basketball round 1 postseason pairings

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
(WALB) -

Round 1 of the Georgia High School Association State Basketball Tournament tips off Friday night and concludes Saturday night narrowing the field from 32 to 16 in each classification. Here are the match ups for South Georgia teams:

7A Boys

  • SAT- Campbell @ Tift County 
  • FRI- Lowndes @ Wheeler
  • SAT- Westlake @ Colquitt County

7A Girls

  • SAT- Pebblebrook @ Tift County
  • FRI- Colquitt County @ Wheeler
  • FRI- Campbell @ Lowndes

6A Boys

  • FRI- Effingham Co. @ Coffee
  • SAT- Bradwell Institute @ Valdosta
  • SAT- Lee County @ Richmond Hill

6A Girls

  • FRI- Brunswick @ Coffee
  • FRI- Richmond Hill @ Valdosta

5A Boys

  • FRI- Thomas Co. Central @ New Hampstead
  • SAT- Bainbridge @ Statesboro
  • FRI- Ware County @ Warner Robins

5A Girls

  • FRI- Veterans @ Ware County
  • FRI- Statesboro @ Bainbridge

4A Boys

  • FRI- Perry @ Westover
  • FRI- Spalding @ Americus-Sumter

4A Girls

  • FRI- Westover @ Upson-Lee
  • FRI- Perry @ Americus-Sumter

3A Boys

  • SAT- Pierce Co. @ Cook
  • FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe
  • FRI- Dougherty @ Long County
  • SAT- Crisp Co. @ Tattnal County

3A Girls 

  • FRI- Liberty Co. @ Monroe
  • FRI- Long Co. @ Cook
  • FRI- Dougherty @ Pierce County
  • SAT- Worth Co. @ Tattnal County

AA Boys

  • SAT- Swainsboro @ Thomasville
  • FRI- Vidalia @ Early County
  • SAT- Berrien @ Metter
  • SAT- Brooks County @ Jeff Davis

AA Girls

  • FRI- Bryan Co. @ Fitzgerald
  • FRI- St. Vincent's @ Early County
  • FRI- Brooks County @ Metter
  • FRI- Thomasville @ Swainsboro

A-Public Boys

  • Calhoun County (BYE)
  • FRI- Irwin County @ Terrell County 
  • FRI- Washington-Wilkes @ Pelham
  • FRI- Drew Charter @ Clinch County
  • FRI- Randolph-Clay @ Wilcox County

A-Public Girls

  • Terrell County (BYE)
  • Pelham (BYE)
  • FRI- Mitchell Co. @ Macon Co.
  • FRI- Manchester @ Turner County
  • FRI- Calhoun County @ Quitman County

