Scores and highlights from round 1 of the GHSA basketball state playoffs

Round 1 of the Georgia High School Association State Basketball Tournament tips off Friday night and concludes Saturday night narrowing the field from 32 to 16 in each classification. Here are the match ups for South Georgia teams:
7A Boys
- FINAL: Campbell 72 @ Tift County64
- FINAL: Wheeler 67, Lowndes 56
- FINAL: Colquitt County @ Westlake
7A Girls
- FINAL: Tift County50 @ Pebblebrook38
- FINAL: Colquitt County 56, Wheeler 44
- FINAL: Campbell 61, Lowndes 49
6A Boys
- FINAL: Coffee 70, Effingham Co. 54
- FINAL: Bradwell Institute 79@ Valdosta 62
- FINAL: Richmond Hill 44 @ Lee County 43
6A Girls
- FINAL: Coffee 59, Brunswick 55
- FINAL: Valdosta 59, Richmond Hill 42
5A Boys
- FINAL: New Hampstead 65 @ Thomas Co. Central 42
- FINAL: Statesboro 55 @ Bainbridge 35
- FINAL: Warner Robins 96, Ware County 63
5A Girls
- FINAL: Ware County 64 @ Veterans 24
- FINAL: Bainbridge 60, Statesboro 50
4A Boys
- FINAL: Westover 63 @ Perry 58
- FINAL: Americus-Sumter 66, Spalding 33
4A Girls
- FINAL: Upson-Lee 67, Westover 60
- FINAL: Americus-Sumter 54, Perry 32
3A Boys
- FINAL: Cook 67 @ Pierce Co. 59
- FINAL: Monroe 79 @ Liberty Co. 69
- FINAL: Long County86 @ Dougherty 85
- FINAL: Crisp Co. 73 @ Tattnal County 62
3A Girls
- FINAL: Monroe 67 @ Liberty Co. 28
- FINAL: Cook 58, Long County 52
- FINAL: Pierce County 69 @ Dougherty 48
- FINAL: Tattnal County 61 @ Worth Co. 26
AA Boys
- FINAL: Thomasville 56 @ Swainsboro 50
- FINAL: Vidalia 60@ Early County 49
- FINAL: Metter 64 @ Berrien 61
- FINAL: Jeff Davis 71 @ Brooks County 61
AA Girls
- FINAL: Fitzgerald 73, Bryan Co. 52
- FINAL: Early County 60 @ St. Vincent's 35
- FINAL: Metter 63 @ Brooks County 61
- FINAL: Swainsboro 63 @ Thomasville 46
A-Public Boys
- Calhoun County (BYE)
- FINAL: Terrell County 70 @ Irwin County 66
- FINAL: Pelham 64, Washington-Wilkes 57
- FINAL: Drew Charter 66, Clinch County 60
- FINAL: Randolph-Clay 64 @ Wilcox County 63
A-Public Girls
- Terrell County (BYE)
- Pelham (BYE)
- FINAL: Macon Co.58 @ Mitchell Co. 38
- FINAL: Turner County 67, Manchester 38
- FINAL: Calhoun County 62, Quitman County 47
