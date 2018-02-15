Scores and highlights from round 1 of the GHSA basketball state playoffs

Round 1 of the Georgia High School Association State Basketball Tournament tips off Friday night and concludes Saturday night narrowing the field from 32 to 16 in each classification. Here are the match ups for South Georgia teams:

7A Boys

FINAL: Campbell 72 @ Tift County64

FINAL: Wheeler 67, Lowndes 56

FINAL: Colquitt County @ Westlake

7A Girls

FINAL: Tift County50 @ Pebblebrook38

FINAL: Colquitt County 56, Wheeler 44

FINAL: Campbell 61, Lowndes 49

6A Boys

FINAL: Coffee 70, Effingham Co. 54

FINAL: Bradwell Institute 79@ Valdosta 62

FINAL: Richmond Hill 44 @ Lee County 43

6A Girls

FINAL: Coffee 59, Brunswick 55

FINAL: Valdosta 59, Richmond Hill 42

5A Boys

FINAL: New Hampstead 65 @ Thomas Co. Central 42

FINAL: Statesboro 55 @ Bainbridge 35

FINAL: Warner Robins 96, Ware County 63

5A Girls

FINAL: Ware County 64 @ Veterans 24

FINAL: Bainbridge 60, Statesboro 50

4A Boys

FINAL: Westover 63 @ Perry 58

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 66, Spalding 33

4A Girls

FINAL: Upson-Lee 67, Westover 60

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 54, Perry 32

3A Boys

FINAL: Cook 67 @ Pierce Co. 59

FINAL: Monroe 79 @ Liberty Co. 69

FINAL: Long County86 @ Dougherty 85

FINAL: Crisp Co. 73 @ Tattnal County 62

3A Girls

FINAL: Monroe 67 @ Liberty Co. 28

FINAL: Cook 58, Long County 52

FINAL: Pierce County 69 @ Dougherty 48

FINAL: Tattnal County 61 @ Worth Co. 26

AA Boys

FINAL: Thomasville 56 @ Swainsboro 50

FINAL: Vidalia 60@ Early County 49

FINAL: Metter 64 @ Berrien 61

FINAL: Jeff Davis 71 @ Brooks County 61

AA Girls

FINAL: Fitzgerald 73, Bryan Co. 52

FINAL: Early County 60 @ St. Vincent's 35

FINAL: Metter 63 @ Brooks County 61

FINAL: Swainsboro 63 @ Thomasville 46

A-Public Boys

Calhoun County (BYE)

FINAL: Terrell County 70 @ Irwin County 66

FINAL: Pelham 64, Washington-Wilkes 57

FINAL: Drew Charter 66, Clinch County 60

FINAL: Randolph-Clay 64 @ Wilcox County 63

A-Public Girls

Terrell County (BYE)

Pelham (BYE)

FINAL: Macon Co.58 @ Mitchell Co. 38

FINAL: Turner County 67, Manchester 38

FINAL: Calhoun County 62, Quitman County 47

