Price indicted in double Albany murder

Nearly a year and a half after a double homicide in Albany, the suspect is inching closer to having a trial.

A grand jury has formally indicted Trevis Lavell Price, who is accused of shooting and killing L. C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin in October of 2016, on East Road.

Prosecutors believe it was the result of a drug deal that went bad.

Price is now facing 11 charges, including malice and felony murder, as well as aggravated assault.

District Attorney Greg Edwards says the investigation has been on-going, as the state gathered witnesses.

"It's now ready to move forward," Edwards said. "The grand jury has returned the indictment. The next step is that this individual will be arraigned, and then a trial will follow."

In 1995 Price was charged with murdering Barbara Davenport, who was shot through the screen door of her East Broad Avenue home, just hours before her 30th birthday.

In a 1999 trial, he was acquitted.

