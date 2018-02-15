City closes street for planting day

North Monroe inside Tift Park will be closed (Source: Google Maps)

The City of Albany will block traffic on North Monroe Street on Friday, February 16, 2018, at 5:00 p.m.

The street will be blocked between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue for the Tift Park Community Planting Day on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

The street will not reopen until after the 5:00 p.m. event concludes Saturday.

The following areas can be used for parking:

500 block of 3rd Avenue – parking lot to the west

4th Avenue – Former SOWEGA Council on Aging

4th Avenue Alley – parking lot eastward behind Sibley Heart Center

415 5th Avenue – Women’s Health Professionals

506 4th Avenue – Dr. Walter Erhardt Office

507 3rd Avenue – Colony Office Building

For more information, please contact Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at 229.430.5257.

