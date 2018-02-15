City closes street for planting day

The City of Albany will block traffic on North Monroe Street on Friday, February 16, 2018, at 5:00 p.m.
The street will be blocked between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue for the Tift Park Community Planting Day on Saturday, February 17, 2018.
The street will not reopen until after the 5:00 p.m. event concludes Saturday.
The following areas can be used for parking:
500 block of 3rd Avenue – parking lot to the west
4th Avenue – Former SOWEGA Council on Aging
4th Avenue Alley – parking lot eastward behind Sibley Heart Center
415 5th Avenue – Women’s Health Professionals
506 4th Avenue – Dr. Walter Erhardt Office
507 3rd Avenue – Colony Office Building
For more information, please contact Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at 229.430.5257.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.