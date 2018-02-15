Most Wanted: Douglas home burglar

Douglas Police are asking for tips to find a burglar caught in the act, but only on camera.

The man broke into a home last week in the Touchton Wood's area and was caught on a home surveillance camera.

It was one of several home break-ins in the Touchton and Golf Club area..

He's believed to be driving a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information call the Douglas police department at 912-384-2222.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.