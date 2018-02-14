Death investigation underway in Tift County

The GBI has been called in to investigate a death in Tifton. (Source: WALB)

One person is dead in Tift County and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

According to Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson, he was notified of a death on Bell Street near the Liberty Food Mart around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thompson said law enforcement is investigating the death as a homicide. He said the sheriff's office responded to the scene, but the GBI has been called in to investigate.

Thompson said next of kin has not been notified, so the name of the victim has not been released. He also said that they can't give an official cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will update the details as they come in.

