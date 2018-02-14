Community shocked by homicide investigation in Tift County

According to Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson, he was notified of a death on Bell Street near the Liberty Food Mart around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Source: WALB)

One person is dead in Tift County and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

According to Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson, he was notified of a death on Bell Street near the Liberty Food Mart around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thompson said law enforcement is investigating the death as a homicide. He said the sheriff's office responded to the scene, but the GBI is now investigating the case.

Happening NOW: @GBI_GA and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of what the GBI is calling a homicide. Bell Street in Tifton (near 17th Street and South Central Avenue) is blocked off. Follow @WALBNews10 as we continue to learn more information. pic.twitter.com/HEpVIEor8f — Ashley Bohle WALB (@AshleyWALB) February 15, 2018

Thompson said that they can't give an official cause of death at this time.

Community reacts to homicide investigation

On Thursday afternoon, WALB News 10 was live all day on the scene where the investigation is still underway. Residents in the area said they know who the victim is and this is a loss for their community.

"It was a tragedy because I knew the young man, I've known him ever since he was small. I just don't understand what happened. I don't know what happened but it's a tragedy when a young person loses their life," said Estella Gains, a resident in the area.

Residents in the area said they are not use to incidents happening in this community.

They said they've experience small fights, but experiencing a death is very rare for the neighborhood.

The county commissioner who lives right across the street from the crime scene sent an important message to the community.

"Me and other commissioners are trying to implement something that will help stop the violence. The young kids, they have guns here and they're just shooting. I ask the community to think before you start doing something. So, we're trying to implement and put something in place," said Tift County Commissioner Donnie Hester.

Estella Gains and other residents in the are said they are terrified that something like this happened one street over.

"I'm terrified, it's scary, that you wake up and turn your news on to see that somebody has just been murdered one street behind you, that's kind of terrifying," Gains said.

Although some of the community knows who the victim is, GBI investigators have not released the victim's identity. GBI also has not reported a suspect at this time.

The GBI is still investigating the case.

