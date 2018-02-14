4 charged with intent to commit murder and arson

All four are under the age of 21 and are charged with intent to commit murder and intent to commit arson. (Source: WALB)

Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home.

The Turner County Sheriff's Office received a tip earlier this month claiming that four people were planning on murdering an Irwin county man, then set his house on fire to cover up the crime.

Turner and Irwin County Sheriff Investigators teamed up, keeping an eye on the house.

Investigators said on February 6, deputies saw a car parked off the road, and four people circling the house.

Inside the car, they found matches, gasoline, and a pistol.

Deputies acted quickly and arrested Keyerica Brown, Kennedy Davis, Khaleel Dawson, and Trennvius Henderson. All but Davis are related.

Police said the four suspects did not know they were going to kill.

"One of their family members was incarcerated in Turner County. The one that was incarcerated in Turner County is the one that was trying to get his family members to kill this guy and burn his house," said Lieutenant Stephen Rogers with the Irwin County Sheriff's Office.

All four are under the age of 21 and are charged with intent to commit murder and intent to commit arson.

