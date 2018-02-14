Waffle House offers romantic Valentine's Dinner meal

One of the more unique restaurants filled with love was the Waffle House on North Westover Boulevard. (Source: WALB)

A lot of South Georgians took their valentine out for a romantic, candlelight dinner Wednesday night.

One of the more unique restaurants filled with love was the Waffle House on North Westover Boulevard.

Decorated from the ceiling to the floor, Waffle House is taking it's Valentine's Dinner very seriously.

At 170 locations across 17 states, Waffle Houses went all out for their customers by having a candle on each table, a tablecloth and a bouquet of fake roses.

You even had to make reservations to attend the romantic dining experience.

"We can do things a little lovey-dovey also," said District Manager Jeremy Marshall. "Just to try something different, you know."

Waffle House hosted their special Valentine's Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., and managers said they had a great turnout.

