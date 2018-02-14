Maternity group home for young parents opens in Albany

Parenting youth from the ages of 16 to 22 can have a place to stay free of charge for up to 21 months. (Source: WALB)

Pregnant and parenting youth needing a place to stay can now take advantage of Open Arms' new Maternity Group Home. (Source: WALB)

Pregnant and parenting youth needing a place to stay can now take advantage of Open Arms' new Maternity Group Home.

The grand opening of the facility happened Wednesday.

The group home is made up of four apartments in one building. Each apartment can host up to two children and has two bedrooms.

Parenting youth from the ages of 16 to 22 can have a place to stay free of charge for up to 21 months.

During their stay, the staff teaches the parents about proper parenthood, furthering their education, mental and physical health.

"Our ultimate goal is to see that these homeless and runaways successfully transition from their troubled path into a more productive parenthood and adulthood," said Director Rosemary Sims.

The group home is currently at capacity, but if you are a homeless parent and needing a place to stay, contact Open Arms at 229-432-1121.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.