Worth Co. humane society encourages owners to get pets microchipped

For the month of February, Best Friends Humane Society is offering microchipping for $25. (Source: WALB)

Microchipping is a simple and effective way to make sure your pet can be identified if it ends up at a shelter. (Source: WALB)

Some pets are never reunited with their owners after getting lost because they weren't microchipped.

That's why the Best Friends Humane Society of Worth County is spreading puppy love this month and offering a discount price for microchipping.

Microchipping can tell a shelter or veterinarian who your furry friend belongs to if they get lost.

The animal shelter will microchip pets for $25.

The microchip procedure takes 5 minutes and is inserted between the shoulder blades of your animal.

The microchip has a registered number and will be linked to your information.

"One dog that had been missing from Albany for five years that came in here that we were able to scan and because it was chipped, the owner was able to take it back home and it was just a good success story of how chipping works and the importance of it and what it does for us," said Best Friends Humane Society Director Jody Yarbrough.

Officials recommend making sure your information is updated regularly because if it is incorrect, it makes it more difficult to get your pet back to you.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.