Fueled by 2017, the Patriots return to the diamond

The start of Baseball season across the area has been postponed thanks to heavy rains this weekend.

Water is starting to dry up, and teams like Westover are returning to the diamond to get the season underway.

The Patriots have a clean slate coming into the spring after a 3-win season in 2017.

That's now water under the bridge for a squad that is returning seven starters.

Westover's motto for the year is one team, one approach.

With so many veterans returning, six of which are seniors, they believe the continuity and the sour taste of defeat will fuel them through the spring.

"This year we're going to be better because the fact that all of the losses we took we know how that feels and we don't want to feel that again," said senior shortstop Donovan Wright.

"So I know that we'll be good and plus we got a lot of boys coming back from last year so we didn't lose anything."

Jordan Cambron is entering his 4th season as the Patriots head coach. They had a 10-win year in 2016 when he had a more experienced group of seniors. He expects a similar performance in 2018.

"All of that experience of getting kids into the right position last year and getting comfortable is going to be a big thing this year," said Cambron.

The Patriots start the season Friday at Paul Eames against Seminole County.

First pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.