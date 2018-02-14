Westover's Tim Allen chooses Benedict College

Tim Allen was named one of Westover's senior captains in his first year as a Patriot.

That's the kind of young man Benedict College is getting this Fall.

The senior linebacker signed his letter of intent in the high school auditorium the Wednesday after signing day.

Allen spent his first three years at Albany High before the school closed.

His last season as a Patriot garnered interest from Fort Valley State and Benedict College.

Tigers head coach Mike White paid a visit last week and rolled out the welcome mat for Allen.

The former Albany State University head coach was just one of the guiding forces which helped lead Allen to Columbia, South Carolina.

"Countless hours of prayer," said Allen of how he made his mind up. "I've been praying a lot on it, talking to my family and friends, and I feel like the school I chose was the decision for me and my future."

Allen is excited to join the reigning No. 1 defense in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

