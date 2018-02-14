Dougherty Co. leaders waiting on federal disaster relief funds

Now that a federal budget has been passed by Congress, Dougherty County leaders are waiting to see just how much Georgia will receive in disaster relief.

Dougherty County requested $100 million in federal funding.

This is money that will be used to help grow the community economically, following 2017's back-to-back storms.

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said Albany was quick to organize a lobbying effort, communicating the level of devastation to leaders in Washington and at the state's capitol.

Cohilas is hopeful the county will ultimately receive funding.

"I am encouraged, I am optimistic. The initial indications are that we are going to receive some funding. I don't know to what level it will be, but we are hopeful," said Cohilas.

The federal money will be dispersed at the state level before it is allocated to individual communities through different programs like Community Development Block Grants.

The money can be used for economic development projects that enhance and grow communities, including infrastructure projects like road repaving, power lines and trails.

