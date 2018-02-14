Closing arguments in Albany murder trial to begin Thursday

Attorneys will present their closing arguments in an Albany murder trial on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

An Albany murder trial is nearing its end.

Attorneys presented the last of their evidence on Wednesday in the case of a woman accused of killing her boyfriend.

Kamesha Jackson, 34, is accused of stabbing her long-time boyfriend, Charles Porter, 39, in April of 2016.

He died a short time later.

Jackson is facing several charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday the couple's children took to the witness stand.

Both were inside the home at the time of the stabbing.

Closing arguments in the case will begin Thursday morning.

